Trade Me Property Looking For The Nation’s Best Loo, Bush And Playground

Trade Me Property is calling for nominations for its first People’s Choicest awards which seek to celebrate how Kiwi live and crown the country’s best - as voted by Kiwi.

The Trade Me Property People’s Choicest Awards has seven categories: Choicest Suburb, Playground, Bush (shrub or tree), Dairy, Public Toilet, Landmark and Local Legend.

“If you think your local neighbourhood is underrated, have an opinion on the country’s best slide, or think your local dairy owner deserves a shout out, nominate them now,” says Gavin Lloyd, Trade Me Property Customer Director.

“We’re also looking to flush out the nation’s best public toilet - what’s our number one for number ones?”

The playful campaign is also inviting nominations for the title of New Zealand’s best bush (shrub or tree). “Perhaps it’s a topiary devotee who spends hours carefully trimming to get the perfect shape, or maybe it’s an ancient oak tree that has provided shade to generations of picnics, bonfires and barbecues,” he said.

Gavin Lloyd says the awards are designed to celebrate everyday life in New Zealand. “We want to highlight some of Aotearoa’s hidden gems, those quirky and fun local landmarks and unique characters that make our local neighbourhood special.”

“The People’s Choicest isn’t about the poshest suburb, fanciest school or best cafe - it’s about the magic and joy that can be found right outside our front door, all around the motu.”

“At Trade Me Property we know that home isn’t just about where you sleep, it’s about how you live,” he said. “By highlighting some of our most-loved local icons, we hope to inspire Kiwi to imagine new possibilities for how they could live, with every street, suburb and region having potential.”

Gavin Lloyd says he is looking forward to seeing nominations roll in, with support drummed up by actors and comedians Harrison Keefe and Nepia Vaeau Takuira-Mita, known for their viral ‘come vibe with us’ dance videos.

“We are stoked to be part of the Trade me Property People's Choicest - so come vibe with us and nominate the choicest spot in Aotearoa! We look forward to heading around the motu to meet the choicest people and the choicest things! Nominate yours and we might head to your spot soon!” said Harrison Keefe.

Nominations for Trade Me Property’s People’s Choicest awards are open now until 29 December and can be made at https://www.trademe.co.nz/c/promo/peoples-choicest. Voting will begin in mid January with winners and celebrations to commence from February.

