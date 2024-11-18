Commercial Fisher Caught As Council Clamps Down On Rāhui Tapu Rulebreakers

A commercial fishing boat caught operating within the boundaries of the Rākaumangamanga Rāhui Tapu marine protected area has been served an abatement notice as Northland Regional Council begins stricter enforcement of no-fishing rules.

The vessel was initially reported by an off-duty contractor of Northland Regional Council. Although the fishing boat was not seen removing marine life, Fisheries NZ confirmed its fishing gear was engaged 250 metres inside the boundaries of the protected area.

Council has also received anecdotal reports suggesting the same vessel has been spotted cruising close to the boundaries of the Mimiwhangata Rāhui Tapu marine protected area.

Northland Regional Council Chair Geoff Crawford urged commercial and recreational fishers alike to help protect the sensitive ecosystems around Rākaumangamanga and Mimiwhangata by respecting the no-take rules.

"The marine ecosystems in these areas are in trouble," he says.

"Tipa/scallop populations have collapsed, kūtai/green lipped mussel beds have disappeared, hāpuku numbers have significantly reduced, and we’re seeing kina barrens resulting from the decrease in tāmure/snapper and kōura/crayfish."

"No-take marine protected areas are the most effective tool we have to restore ecosystems and fish populations to a more resilient state. But we need the community’s support."

Chair Crawford said council was partnering with local hapū to protect the rāhui tapu marine protected areas with warranted officer surveillance patrols, which will be out on the water most days throughout the summer holiday period.

The patrols will be carried out by specially recruited and trained RMA warranted officers alongside kaitiaki from local hapū Te Uri O Hikihiki ki Whangaruru, Te Whanau Whero ki Whananaki, and the hapū of te Rāwhiti, Ngāti Kuta and Patu Keha.

"By nurturing and caring for our moana using regulated protections, we can maintain a vibrant and thriving marine ecosystem for generations to come," said Matua Bob Clarke of Patu Keha.

The rāhui tapu marine protected areas are in place around the Mimiwhangata peninsula (Mimiwhangata Rāhui Tapu) and from Maunganui Bay (Deep Water Cove) to Opourua (Oke Bay) in the Bay of Islands (Rākaumangamanga Rāhui Tapu).

No fishing or diving for seafood is permitted in these areas. Exceptions to the no-take rules include kina harvest and activities associated with restoration, research and tikanga such as customary fishing.

Chair Crawford said the public could support the patrols by reporting breaches of the no-fishing rules.

"The recent incident with the commercial fishing vessel shows how important eye-witness reports are for protecting these sensitive areas. We can use the information we get from people reporting breaches to help officers target the problem areas, as well as taking direct enforcement action where appropriate," he said.

Abatement notices, which are a formal directive to cease actions that violate rules, are one option council has to enforce the no-take rules. Other compliance measures available under the Resource Management Act range from fines of several hundred dollars for breaking the rules or not providing information to a warranted enforcement officer through to imprisonment for up to two years or a fine up to $300,000 for an individual, or $600,000 for an organisation.

To report a breach of the no-fishing rules, view the boundaries, or find further information about the regulations, visit www.nrc.govt.nz/marineareas

