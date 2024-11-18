$25 Million Wellington Begonia House Upgrade Must Be Scrapped

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal through Local Government Official Information and Meeting Act that planned upgrades to the Wellington Botanic Garden, Begonia House have reached $25 million, with $7.8 million budgeted until 2027.

Commenting on this, Taxpayers’ Union spokesperson, James Ross, said: “Rates are so high that people can’t afford to stay in their actual houses, and the Council is locking in millions of dollars for a great big greenhouse. Where are the priorities?

“The Council can’t keep kicking the can down the road. Even whilst the project’s treading water, it’s costing ratepayers nearly $100 for each and every single household in the city. If the full project goes ahead, more than triple that.

“Reducing how often the plants get cycled out isn’t nearly good enough, especially given the Council has already wasted $318k on project management since July and is estimated to need another $2.64 million for a glazed roof alone. Wellingtonians need smaller rates bills, not a slightly bigger cafe.

“Every option needs to be on the table to fix Wellington Council’s financial shambles. If even ones like this aren’t obvious candidates for the scrap heap, then ratepayers can’t hold out much hope.”

