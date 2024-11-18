Police Update #14: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police are expecting heavier-than-usual traffic around the Porirua area today, as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti participants gather for an event at Ngāti Toa Domain, which is currently underway until 1pm.

Police continue to report no significant issues as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti prepares for tomorrow’s movements into Wellington City.

A group in Wairarapa have also begun a hikoi this morning. Participants left Masterton at 9am and are expected to travel through Carterton, before reaching Greytown this afternoon.

Police are asking motorists travelling around the wider Wellington region to plan ahead as delays are expected, and take extra caution on the roads today.

On Tuesday morning, Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is expected to move in convoy from Takapūwāhia Marae to Waitangi Park, Te Aro, before proceeding to Parliament grounds from 9am, along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay).

