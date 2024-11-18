Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Update #14: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Monday, 18 November 2024, 11:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are expecting heavier-than-usual traffic around the Porirua area today, as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti participants gather for an event at Ngāti Toa Domain, which is currently underway until 1pm.

Police continue to report no significant issues as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti prepares for tomorrow’s movements into Wellington City.

A group in Wairarapa have also begun a hikoi this morning. Participants left Masterton at 9am and are expected to travel through Carterton, before reaching Greytown this afternoon.

Police are asking motorists travelling around the wider Wellington region to plan ahead as delays are expected, and take extra caution on the roads today.

On Tuesday morning, Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is expected to move in convoy from Takapūwāhia Marae to Waitangi Park, Te Aro, before proceeding to Parliament grounds from 9am, along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 