Showers In The West; Fine Spells For The East

18/11/2024

Covering period of Monday 18th - Thursday 21st November

Fine weather remains the theme across much of the North Island for the start of the week. However, the mainly settled weekend weather is brought to an end this afternoon (Monday) in Fiordland by showers, ahead of a front that approaches Aotearoa New Zealand from the southwest.

MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says that “This rain band will make its way up the west coast of the South Island through tomorrow (Tuesday), and then onto western and northern parts of the North Island on Wednesday.”

Prior to this, most of the North Island can expect a mainly fine couple of days, with both Wellington and Auckland on course for a sunny, dry Tuesday and temperatures around 20°C. Christchurch will have similar themes, although some high cloud will creep over the Southern Alps and onto Christchurch tomorrow evening.

Behind the main band of rain, showers continue to feed across the country, impacting the southern and western parts of both Islands. While the West Coast is likely to see showers and possibly even some thunderstorms, the east of the South Island is expected to avoid any showers until Thursday.

Barry says that “Temperatures will be slightly cooler than the past week or so for many, with it being 4°C cooler than average on Thursday for Otago, Clutha and Southland, so don’t pack away the blankets just yet.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

