Rebecca Russell Appointed As CEO Of The Y North

Auckland, 18 November 2024: The Y North has appointed Rebecca Russell as its new CEO, effective February 2025, marking an exciting new chapter for the community-centred organisation.

Known for her transformative leadership and passion for community impact, Russell brings a wealth of experience from her roles at Air New Zealand, Datacom, and most recently, as the first female CEO of Auckland Rugby League (ARL). Her appointment reflects The Y North's commitment to deepening its influence in the communities it serves.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to The Y North,” says Christine Pears, Chair of The Y North. “Finding the right leader who shares our commitment to serving our communities and the next generation has been paramount. Rebecca’s leadership style, strategic vision, and deep community connection make her an ideal fit, and the Board was unanimous in offering her this role.”

A key pillar in the North Island, The Y North serves more than 1.4m people in our communities annually through diverse programs and operates 20 centres from Warkworth in North Auckland, Hamilton and the Waikato, and covering Tauranga and Rotorua in the Bay of Plenty. The Y has more than 730 employees and reinvests more than $3 million in community services each year. Aligned with The Y’s vision to build strong kids, strong families and strong communities, Russell’s role will focus on delivering impactful, localised services while scaling the reach of The Y’s programs in physical, mental, and social well-being.

"I am thrilled to join The Y North,” says Russell. “The organisation has a crucial role in enriching communities across the North Island, and I look forward to advancing our strategy and expanding our impact.”

Russell’s tenure at ARL was marked by a focus on inclusivity and operational resilience, revitalising the brand and driving player participation, especially among females. She led numerous initiatives, and her notable achievements include setting the organisation up for a sustainable and thriving future.

Reflecting on her time with ARL, Russell shares, “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished, and with a strong foundation in place, ARL is well-positioned to grow the game and support Auckland’s communities.”

Board Chairman Shane Price commended her leadership: “Rebecca’s transformational impact has strengthened our operations and community focus. Her work in building a high-performing culture and enhancing governance will be felt for years.”

About Auckland Rugby League

Auckland Rugby League oversees rugby league in Auckland, supporting 30 clubs and over 15,000 players with a commitment to growth, inclusivity, and community spirit.

About The Y North

The Y North is dedicated to building community well-being and inclusivity across the North Island, delivering a wide range of programs and managing over 20 facilities that foster growth and positive impact.

