Search Continues For Missing Man, Ahimate Park, Manawatū

Monday, 18 November 2024, 5:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Ashley Gurney:

The Police National Dive Squad is today working along the Manawatū River, searching for a man missing in the water since Saturday.

Emergency services were called about 1.35pm on 16 November, after a man walking his dog at Ahimate Park had fallen into the river. A search commenced immediately, involving Police Search and Rescue staff, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter and numerous other volunteers.

The missing man is a serving member of the New Zealand Defence Force, and members of the NZDF have been assisting Police, providing logistical and search support along the river. The man’s whānau has also arrived at the scene from around New Zealand to help where they can.

On behalf of Police, I want to express our appreciation to everyone involved in the effort to bring this man home, especially his family members and colleagues. For them, this is an incredibly personal and tragic event; we are doing what we can to support them and are grateful for their help.

Conditions in the river have improved since Saturday. Yesterday, Dive Squad members were able to scan sections of the river using sonar and an NZDF drone has also been used to provide aerial coverage of the river.

As yet, no items of interest have been located, but the search effort is continuing.

Today, the Dive Squad is on the water again sweeping sections of the river, supported by other teams on the riverbank and the water.

Information will be release proactively when it becomes available.

