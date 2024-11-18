Police Update #15: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti

Police are reminding Wellingtonians to be prepared for significant disruption around the region tomorrow (Tuesday), as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti travels from Porirua to Wellington City.

To date the hīkoi has been well organised, with peaceful activations across the country and no issues of significant concern for Police.

A counter-protester was arrested in Masterton this morning for disorderly behaviour.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to take part in the hīkoi to Parliament, and Police retains the ability to quickly scale our resources up or down as required.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti is expected to leave Takapūwāhia Marae at about 6am as it makes its way to Waitangi Park, Te Aro.

Participants will then leave Waitangi Park around 9am to travel to Parliament, along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street, and Lambton Quay).

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, as there is expected to be a higher volume of traffic throughout the region, and people are reminded to expect potential delays and large numbers of people in the central city.

More specific information can be found on the Wellington City Council, [1]Metlink [2] and NZTA [3] websites.

