Police Update #17: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Crowds Building In Wellington City

Crowds are building in the centre of Wellington as Hīkoi mō te Tiriti descends towards Waitangi Park.

The participants left Takapūwāhia Marae earlier this morning. They will gather at Waitangi Park before they leave for Parliament around 9am.

The group will walk on foot from Waitangi Park along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street, and Lambton Quay).

Traffic on SH1 is starting to build and motorists are advised to avoid travelling this morning if possible or to expect delays.

Traffic management plans are in place at Waitangi Park and the Parliament precinct, but commuters can expect there will also be delays in these areas.

More specific information can be found on the Wellington City Council, Metlink and NZTA websites.

Police have had no issues reported so far, and continue to provide an increased presence around Wellington to ensure the safety of the participants and wider community.

Police update #16: Hīkoi mō te Tiriti: participants heading toward Wellington City

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti participants are about to start making their way to Waitangi Park in Wellington City.

The group will shortly leave Takapūwāhia Marae by vehicle heading to Waitangi park, Te Aro before they begin their walk to parliament along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street, and Lambton Quay).

There will be an increased police presence in place to ensure the safety of those involved in the hikoi, as well as other motorists and members of the community.

We are working closely with the hikoi organisers as well as our partners NZTA and Wellington City Council.

We continue to remind people who are coming into the city this morning to plan ahead and be aware that significant delays are expected on our roading network, and parking will be limited around town.

The hikoi has been peaceful and well organised to date and Police do not expect any significant issues today outside of traffic delays.

More specific information can be found on the Wellington City Council, Metlink and NZTA websites.

Further updates can be expected as the hikoi progresses throughout the day

