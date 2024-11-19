Move For Good! Save Rescued Orphaned Wild Birds

BirdCare Aotearoa, New Zealand’s largest wild bird hospital, is calling on all Kiwis to spread their wings, embrace the great outdoors, and join the Move for Good campaign this summer. This inspiring peer fundraiser is your chance to support the rescue and care of thousands of orphaned baby birds while enjoying nature with friends, family, and community.

Each spring and summer, BirdCare Aotearoa’s nursery team works tirelessly to save thousands of orphaned and injured baby birds, many of which are native and endemic species. These tiny chicks, requiring feeding as often as every 15 minutes, are nurtured until they are strong enough to return to the wild. But such vital care comes with significant costs, and that’s where your help is needed.

The Move for Good campaign invites participants to take on a fun challenge or event—whether it’s a walk, swim, cycle, beach cleanup, or even a game of Birdie Bingo—and raise funds through sponsorship. All proceeds will directly support BirdCare Aotearoa’s specialised nursery programme, which cares for around 6,000 rescued wild birds annually.

All registered participants will go into a draw to win eco-friendly Allbirds sneakers or a Tree Adventures double pass. Champions who complete their challenge will receive a locally crafted, eco-friendly medal in recognition of their efforts. Schools with the most participants will compete for the prestigious Rimu trophy, a symbol of commitment to protecting wildlife.

This campaign, proudly supported by Allbirds and Tree Adventures, is an opportunity for individuals, schools, and community groups to make a tangible difference while celebrating the beauty of the outdoors.

To get involved, participants can sign up for a challenge at BirdCare Aotearoa Move for Good and set up a fundraising page through platforms like Givealittle. Those who prefer face-to-face sponsorships can use BirdCare Aotearoa’s donation form, which can be scanned and emailed to support@birdcareaotearoa.org.nz to claim their special edition medal.

Join Move for Good today and become a Toa Tiaki Manu (champion of the birds). Together, we can save the lives of these vulnerable baby birds and give them a second chance in the wild.

