Police Update #18: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Hīkoi Reaches Waitangi Park

Traffic heading into Wellington City has eased, however motorists should continue to expect significant delays in the city.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti has reached Waitangi Park, with Police reporting no issues from this morning’s movements.

Another group of about 2000 people from the Hutt Valley began arriving at the Wellington Railway Station at around 8:30am.

The hīkoi is expected to begin their walk to Parliament along the Golden Mile (Courtenay Place, Manners Street, Willis Street and Lambton Quay) at 9am.

