Police Update #19: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Hīkoi Set To Depart For Parliament

More than 15,000 people are estimated to have arrived at Waitangi Park and are preparing to depart for their Hīkoi mō te Tiriti through Wellington CBD to Parliament.

The Hikoi is scheduled to leave Waitangi Park at 10am and is expected to arrive at Parliament around midday.

Police continue to report no significant issues from the morning as the crowds gathered.

Traffic management plans are in place through the city to ensure a safe arrival and limit traffic disruption through the Golden Mile.

Over 2000 people have already assembled on Parliament grounds ahead of the hīkoi arrival.

