Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

We Do Not Need Changes To The Principles For A Tiriti-Based Multicultural Future In New Zealand Aotearoa

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 10:23 am
Press Release: Multicultural New Zealand

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) remains resolute on our commitment to the vision of a Te Tiriti-based multicultural nation—a safe, vibrant, and inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand for generations to come.

Pancha Narayanan, President of MNZ, stated, “We Do Not Need Changes to the principles for a Tiriti-Based Multicultural Future in New Zealand Aotearoa. Its principles as currently stated are robust and sufficient to guide us towards an inclusive and equitable future. There is no need to revisit or amend them.”

MNZ, as a volunteer-led organisation with the reach of up to 750,000 immigrants and their families active across New Zealand, is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). MNZ recognises the importance of Te Tiriti in safeguarding the collective interests of all communities.

“By honouring Te Tiriti principles, we are not only respecting the unique status of tangata whenua but also upholding New Zealand’s international commitments. This alignment strengthens our nation’s identity as a leader in indigenous rights and multicultural unity,” Mr Narayanan explained.

He further added, “Our vision is simple yet profound: a future where all communities thrive under the mana of Te Tiriti. This does not require changing its principles but rather ensuring their consistent and faithful application in, and fair interpretation for all areas of governance and daily life.”

MNZ calls on all New Zealanders to uphold the spirit of kotahitanga—unity—and to work collaboratively toward a shared and prosperous future. “Together, we can build a nation where the values of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga, and respect for Te Tiriti principles are deeply embedded in our collective identity,” Mr Narayanan concluded.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Multicultural New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 