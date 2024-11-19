We Do Not Need Changes To The Principles For A Tiriti-Based Multicultural Future In New Zealand Aotearoa

Multicultural New Zealand (MNZ) remains resolute on our commitment to the vision of a Te Tiriti-based multicultural nation—a safe, vibrant, and inclusive Aotearoa New Zealand for generations to come.

Pancha Narayanan, President of MNZ, stated, “We Do Not Need Changes to the principles for a Tiriti-Based Multicultural Future in New Zealand Aotearoa. Its principles as currently stated are robust and sufficient to guide us towards an inclusive and equitable future. There is no need to revisit or amend them.”

MNZ, as a volunteer-led organisation with the reach of up to 750,000 immigrants and their families active across New Zealand, is a signatory to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). MNZ recognises the importance of Te Tiriti in safeguarding the collective interests of all communities.

“By honouring Te Tiriti principles, we are not only respecting the unique status of tangata whenua but also upholding New Zealand’s international commitments. This alignment strengthens our nation’s identity as a leader in indigenous rights and multicultural unity,” Mr Narayanan explained.

He further added, “Our vision is simple yet profound: a future where all communities thrive under the mana of Te Tiriti. This does not require changing its principles but rather ensuring their consistent and faithful application in, and fair interpretation for all areas of governance and daily life.”

MNZ calls on all New Zealanders to uphold the spirit of kotahitanga—unity—and to work collaboratively toward a shared and prosperous future. “Together, we can build a nation where the values of manaakitanga, whanaungatanga, and respect for Te Tiriti principles are deeply embedded in our collective identity,” Mr Narayanan concluded.

