Police Update #20: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Hīkoi In Full Swing As Final Members Depart Waitangi Park

Image/Supplied

The remainder of the crowd has departed Waitangi Park, as Hīkoi mō teTiriti continues towards Parliament.

The front of the hīkoi is currently entering Lambton Quay, while the last ofthe group is heading towards Courtenay Place from Waitangi Park.

Traffic management is in place throughout the city to ensure the safety ofall those involved in the hīkoi, as well as other members of our community.

A crowd of approximately 4000 people is already on Parliament groundsawaiting the arrival of the hīkoi.

The hīkoi continues to be uneventful with no reported issues.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

