Helping Our Tamariki To Travel Safely

We want all our tamariki travelling safely in vehicles, so a free drop-off for expired and damaged seats in November, and a car seat check early next month, will help.

Porirua City Council road safety coordinator Paulette Pavelich says a car or booster seat is one of the most used pieces of equipment a parent owns, but many might not realise they expire between five and 10 years after they’re made.

Car seats sit in the back of vehicles day after day and with constant acceleration and stopping, and children taken in and out of them regularly, it forces strain onto the straps, which stretch and weaken over time. This is why it’s important to check the expiry date, usually a sticker or engraving on the base of the seat.

"The synthetic fibres in the straps weaken and the plastic in the base and back of the seat can develop micro-cracks that are invisible to the naked eye, but they can undermine the structural strength of the seat," Paulette says.

"What this means is that an expired car seat might look totally fine, but if there is a car accident the seat might fail, and a little one might suffer serious injury that could have been prevented.

"All we ask is that anyone who uses a car or booster seat regularly - please check its age."

Any expired or damaged car seats or boosters can be dropped at Trash Palace, just before the entrance to Spicer Landfill, until the end of November.

For more information, please contact Paulette on paulette.pavelich@poriruacity.govt.nz

Council also holds regular public car seat checks, and the last one for this year will take place on Main Rd in Titahi Bay, 5 December, from 1-2pm. No appointments needed, just drive up.

