Have Your Say On Freedom Camping In Porirua

Porirua City is reviewing the way freedom camping happens in the city and wants to hear what people think - with consultation opening on 21 November.

To better manage freedom camping, the Council is proposing a bylaw under the Freedom Camping Act. This would give officers better tools to enforce the rules on public land that isn’t already covered by the Reserves Act, including the power to issue on-the-spot fines.

Under the Freedom Camping Act, Council must specify where freedom camping can happen, and the restrictions for those sites.

Six sites have been identified as possible locations (including two existing sites). These are:

- Ngāti Toa Domain

- Bradeys Bay

- Bedford Court car park, Cannons Creek

- Camborne Walkway northern carpark (Grays Rd)

- Ocean Parade car park, Pukerua Bay

- Terrace Rd car park, Titahi Bay (opposite 19-25 Terrace Rd).

At all sites, freedom camping would be restricted to a maximum of three nights within a 30-day period. Ocean Parade and Camborne Walkway would be restricted to vehicles 6 metres or less in length.

It is also proposed that freedom camping is no longer allowed at two of the current freedom camping sites - Motukaraka Point and Onepoto Esplanade Reserve.

Motukaraka Point is a site of significance to Ngāti Toa Rangatira, as a pā or kāinga with cultivations and mahinga kai. There are archaeological features here that have been damaged by freedom campers in the past.

As well as these sites, the proposed bylaw would prohibit freedom camping in many other parts of Porirua, including much of the central city, and on all other reserve land.

Consultation will stay open until 10 February 2025 to allow engagement with a wide variety of interested parties.

poriruacity.govt.nz/consultation

