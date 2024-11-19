Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On Freedom Camping In Porirua

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 11:40 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Porirua City is reviewing the way freedom camping happens in the city and wants to hear what people think - with consultation opening on 21 November.

To better manage freedom camping, the Council is proposing a bylaw under the Freedom Camping Act. This would give officers better tools to enforce the rules on public land that isn’t already covered by the Reserves Act, including the power to issue on-the-spot fines.

Under the Freedom Camping Act, Council must specify where freedom camping can happen, and the restrictions for those sites.

Six sites have been identified as possible locations (including two existing sites). These are:

- Ngāti Toa Domain

- Bradeys Bay

- Bedford Court car park, Cannons Creek

- Camborne Walkway northern carpark (Grays Rd)

- Ocean Parade car park, Pukerua Bay

- Terrace Rd car park, Titahi Bay (opposite 19-25 Terrace Rd).

At all sites, freedom camping would be restricted to a maximum of three nights within a 30-day period. Ocean Parade and Camborne Walkway would be restricted to vehicles 6 metres or less in length.

It is also proposed that freedom camping is no longer allowed at two of the current freedom camping sites - Motukaraka Point and Onepoto Esplanade Reserve.

Motukaraka Point is a site of significance to Ngāti Toa Rangatira, as a pā or kāinga with cultivations and mahinga kai. There are archaeological features here that have been damaged by freedom campers in the past.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

As well as these sites, the proposed bylaw would prohibit freedom camping in many other parts of Porirua, including much of the central city, and on all other reserve land.

Consultation will stay open until 10 February 2025 to allow engagement with a wide variety of interested parties.

poriruacity.govt.nz/consultation

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 