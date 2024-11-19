Stop/go And Week Of Daytime Closures Required To Clear Crown Range Road Slips

Residents, commuters, and other users of Crown Range Road are being asked to plan ahead over the next three weeks, as work is underway to clear several slips along the alpine pass that resulted from unusually heavy rainfall in September and October.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) Infrastructure Operations Manager, Simon Mason shared initial works were already taking place under a lane closure and stop/go, but a closure of Crown Range Road would be required next week to clear one of the more substantial slips.

“Crews can safely resolve most of the issues up there without much disruption to motorists, but one slip on the zig zags just up from State Highway 6 will require more significant work to clear it and ensure the safety of those driving this route,” said Mr Mason.

“We’ve assessed a range of methods to tackle repair works and determined that while closing the Crown Range will be disruptive, it’s the safest and quickest way to clear loose material up there and secure the route for future users.”

Key details drivers need to be aware of regarding repair works on Crown Range Road include:

Work to clear some of the smaller slips is being completed under lane closure and stop/go, from Monday 18 to Friday 22 November and again from Monday 2 to Friday 6 December, between 8.00am and 4.00pm.

Crown Range Road will be closed between State Highway 6 and just south of Cardrona township from Monday 25 to Friday 29 November, between 8.00am and 4.00pm. The road will be open outside of these times for morning/afternoon commuters and other travellers.

A detour is available via Cromwell using SH6/Kawarau Gorge. Please note NZTA Waka Kotahi has multiple worksites through the Kawarau Gorge so please plan ahead - it could take up to an hour longer to complete your journey between Wānaka and Queenstown.

Residents living between the zig zags through to Eastburn Road will be provided access every hour on the hour during the closure weeks.

Access for emergency services will be available at all times.

The road between Wānaka and Cardrona township will remain open as normal.

No work will take place on weekends, and Crown Range Road will be open as normal during these times and outside of the 8.00am-4.00pm weekday work hours.

The week of closures next week will also provide an opportunity for a thorough inspection and maintenance along the entire road, which is likely to include sweeping/cleaning, pavement work, fixing minor potholes and edge breaks, and checking signage.

