Serious Charges Laid Over Thefts At Retail Stores

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 3:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An Auckland pair face dozens of charges over a string of often violent shopliftings in recent months.

One of those arrested faces serious charges for his alleged role in a theft from a Sylvia Park toy store in late September.

Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle, of Counties Manukau South Police, says the pair were arrested at their Papakura home late last week.

“All up both the man and woman face nearly 30 charges for offending as far back as September,” she says.

“Some of the violent behaviour we will allege was directed towards people who were just doing their jobs was totally unacceptable and cause for concern.”

A 22-year-old man faces 17 charges overall, including serious charges over a violent shoplifting at a Sylvia Park toy store on 29 September.

He has been charged with shoplifting and two counts of aggravated assault.

A 36-year-old woman has also been charged with shoplifting over the same incident, after the pair allegedly stole nearly $2000 worth of product.

Both face charges over the most recent incident, at a Roselands supermarket on 11 November.

“On that Monday evening, the pair were attempting to walk out of the supermarket when staff challenging the pair to return the items,” Senior Sergeant Riddle says.

“The man allegedly went back to their vehicle, producing what was believed to be a knife and made threats towards supermarket staff.”

He has been charged with threatens to kill and assault with intent to intimidate, and the pair have also been charged with shoplifting.

Police have also laid a further 10 shoplifting charges against the man, while the woman faces a further eight charges.

Police opposed the pair’s bail, with the 22-year-old remanded in custody until his next appearance in the Manukau District Court later this week.

The woman will reappear in court next month.

Senior Sergeant Riddle says: “It’s a great outcome for the community that our staff were able to take the pair into custody without incident late last week.

“Police will continue to take every opportunity to identify and prosecute those who are engaged in this offending.”

