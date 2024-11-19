Man Arrested For Laser-strike On Rescue Helicopter

At about 10pm last night Police were notified by the Otago Rescue Helicopter that they had been struck by a high-powered laser.

Due to quick thinking and expert piloting skills the helicopter was able to locate the offender’s whereabouts. The helicopter hovered over north Oamaru to pinpoint the address where the laser came from.

They followed the offender as he entered his car and drove from his home address onto Thames Highway heading north out of town.

The suspect went into a covered petrol station in an attempt to hide from the helicopter following him. The helicopter crew guided police on the ground to the vehicle and officers were able to stop the vehicle and arrest the occupant who admitted to shining the laser at the aircraft.

The laser was recovered from the front seat of the vehicle.

Sergeant Tony Woodbridge from Oamaru Police says, “The laser was shined at the helicopter for a total of four minutes, which is incredibly irresponsible and dangerous.

Pointing a laser at any aircraft can affect a pilot’s ability to safely control the plane or helicopter and can cause loss of vision. Even from several metres or even kilometres, this can cause serious harm.

Emergency services and our community rely on that chopper service and putting the chopper pilot at risk puts people’s lives at risk.”

A 39-year-old local man was charged with Endangering Transport and was bailed to appear in the Oamaru District Court on 27 November.

