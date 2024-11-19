Police Update #23: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – 42,000 Attend Parliament, Hīkoi Returns To Waitangi Park

The hikoi arrives at Parliament (Photo/Supplied)

Police are urging Hīkoi mō te Tiriti attendees to travel safe as they begin their journey home this evening.

Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell says by mid-afternoon the number of people gathered at the Parliamentary precinct and in the surrounding streets had grown to approximately 42,000.

“Today’s hīkoi ran smoothly and safely, moving from Waitangi Park, through the Central Business District and on to Parliament without any cause for concern.

“We would like to extend our appreciation to those involved in the hīkoi for how they conducted their movements today, and the positive way in which they engaged with us throughout.

“We also wish to thank the wider community for their cooperation and patience while roads were closed.”

Ambulances on site at both Parliament and Waitangi Park responded to around 20 medical-related incidents, with one person transported to hospital.

Multiple people were reported missing throughout the day, predominantly children. All have now been reunited with their families.

Around 2000 people have now returned to Waitangi Park for the day’s final event, which is expected to finish about 7pm.

Police will continue to have a presence at Waitangi Park throughout the evening.

Superintendent Parnell says those attending today have come from far and wide, and many will be tired.

“Fatigue is a major risk factor in serious and fatal crashes – if you’re feeling tired, don’t drive.

“If you feel fatigue coming on, stop and have a rest.

“A 15-20 minute nap can help, or else consider a longer sleep before you drive again.”

Police would also like to remind motorists to expect more traffic on the roads as people make their way out of the city.

The Hutt Valley train line will be on bus replacements from 8:30pm this evening, with the last train on that line leaving Wellington Station at 8:05pm.

Please refer to the Metlink website for further information.

One person was arrested on Cable Street around midday today for disorderly behaviour and indecent assault, with charges being considered.

No further incidents of note were reported over the last 48 hours.

“Members of the hīkoi remained peaceful throughout their time in our region," Superintendent Parnell says.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti began in Te Rerenga Wairua (Cape Reinga) eight days ago on 11 November, and arrived in the Wellington District on Sunday (17 November).

