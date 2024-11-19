18-year-old Firefighter Louie Miller Named Student Volunteer Army’s Top Volunteer

This year’s Student Volunteer Army (SVA) Service Award Top Volunteer has completed an incredible 2,313 hours of volunteering.

Louie Miller / Supplied

18-year-old Louie Miller, who has just finished his final year at Green Bay High School in West Auckland, said it felt “pretty special” to be named Top Volunteer for logging the most hours out of 18,000 student volunteers across Aotearoa New Zealand. As well as the coveted Top Volunteer pin, Louie will also receive the inaugural Next Steps Grant. Thanks to SVA’s partner AA Insurance, the Next Steps Grant is a contribution of $1,000 to support the charity’s top volunteer in the next phase of their journey into adulthood.

Louie has spent the vast majority of his volunteering hours with Fire & Emergency New Zealand. Since being selected out of 40 candidates at a rigorous recruitment day last year, he has attended two trainings a week as well as regular call-outs – from ducks stuck down a drain to medical emergencies, motor incidents and house fires – and graduated as a fully-fledged firefighter in August 2024.

“I really like helping people,” said Louie, “I couldn’t see myself not working in an emergency service.”

The SVA Service Award is a nationally-recognised framework, designed to formally acknowledge youth volunteering. The five-level badge system celebrates the diverse acts of service students partake in. Students log hours in the SVA web app, building a Summary of Service to support applications for scholarships, leadership opportunities, tertiary education or employment. Since its inception in 2019, the SVA Service Award has seen tens of thousands of students sign up and log over 2 million hours of volunteering.

Louie signed up to the programme to further his career prospects and document the skills he has gained along the way.

Louie’s teacher, Catrin Hughes, said the award was a testament to Louie’s commitment and hard work, highlighting how much he has achieved as well as given to help others this year.

“Louie’s dedication and drive have led him to make a real impact, not only within our community but also among his peers,” Catrin said. “Louie has developed essential skills like resilience, quick thinking under pressure, and effective teamwork. He’s learnt to be a reliable leader and gained experience that’s incredibly valuable, both in life and in his community service.”

Titirangi Volunteer Fire Brigade Chief Fire Officer Phillip Taylor said: “Since joining the brigade in September 2023, Louie has proven himself to be a valuable member of the team; respected by his peers with a positive, can-do attitude. It’s great that he has now been recognised with this award.”

While thrilled to receive the Top Volunteer award, Louie was also quick to recognise his fellow Fire & Emergency volunteers.

“Around 87% of Fire & Emergency is voluntary,” he said. “One of my colleagues at the station has been volunteering for 19 years! The team there are so supportive and they train people so well.”

Louie will continue firefighting while pursuing his lifelong dream of joining the New Zealand Police - supported by the skills he has gained through his volunteering and the $1,000 Next Steps Grant from SVA and AA Insurance.

“The SVA Service Award has a significant impact on students, motivating them to get involved, showing them the value of giving back, and emphasising the positive difference they can make,” said Catrin.

“Louie's recognition as NZ Top Volunteer is the icing on the cake for us here at Green Bay High School. It’s a well-deserved award for a remarkable and kind-hearted student. We’re so proud to see his efforts celebrated on a national level.”

