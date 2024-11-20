Changes To Protect Heritage, Biodiversity And Live Music

New measures to help protect Dunedin’s heritage buildings, biodiversity values and live music scene are at the heart of the latest proposed changes to the city’s district plan, the Dunedin City Council says.

The DCC is today releasing the proposed changes to the city’s district plan (the 2GP) for public consultation as part of Plan Change 1 (formerly known as Variation 3).

The changes include a proposal to add 146 more heritage buildings to the 2GP’s heritage schedule, providing protection against demolition and inappropriate development.

Also included is a proposal to protect an additional 24,000 hectares of public land with significant biodiversity values, as well as 12 more significant trees, and changes to acoustic insulation requirements for new dwellings in the inner city that would reduce the risk of complaints about live music noise levels.

Other proposed changes would make it easier to establish new types of healthcare activities in the city, including healthcare hubs providing a range of services, traditional Rongoā Māori and small inpatient facilities outside a hospital setting.

A range of other amendments also proposed are designed to make existing rules more flexible, easier to interpret and apply.

DCC City Development Manager Dr Anna Johnson says overall, Plan Change 1 responds to issues identified through implementation of the 2GP, feedback from plan users, and monitoring of the plan’s effectiveness.

For most people, the changes will not significantly affect what can be done on their land. Landowners who may be significantly affected will have already received a letter outlining the specific change for their property.

Plan Change 1 is open for written submissions from today (Wednesday, 20 November 2024) until midnight on Wednesday, 18 December 2024.

“We want to hear from our community before considering these proposals, so I invite everyone to have their say.

“Make a submission and let us know what you think, so we can get the best possible outcome for our city,” Dr Johnson says.

The easiest way to make a submission is to use the online form, which will be available from 20 November at www.dunedin.govt.nz/2gp-plan-change-1.

Submissions will be considered by a Hearings Panel led by an independent expert Chair, and people may choose to speak to their submissions at a public hearing.

