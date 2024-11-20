Surfing For Farmers Catches A Wave With NZCT Grant

More farmers can tend to their mental health thanks to a $15,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to Surfing for Farmers (SFF). The $15,000 grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across five regional locations - Riverdale, Gisborne, Ohope, Foxton, and Kaka Point, ensuring the programme can can grow to meet ever increasing demand.

SFF saves lives by providing social connection and creating a community within a community, offering participating farmers a reason to take a break from the pressures at home and on the farm. While the concept is simple, the programme has proven to be life changing. SFF National Coordinator Sarah Shanks says "SFF creates social connections and fosters a sense of community where it’s needed most. Our rural community members are under increasing pressure, and by providing them with an opportunity to disconnect from their daily stresses, the impact ripples out, benefiting families, colleagues, and communities.”

Some surfing farmer participants share “It gets me off the farm doing something healthy. Everyone is on a high afterwards, talking about their thrills and spills.”

“One of the best things was the instant connection with others. For me, surfing helped me forget my worries and boosted my mental health."

NZCT’s GM of Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges, adds, “Sport and active recreation undertaken together is such an amazing way to reduce social isolation and improve mental health. We’re delighted the funds we raise through responsible gaming fundraising partnerships with our local hospitality venue partners is helping make a tangible difference to farming communities across New Zealand.”

