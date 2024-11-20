Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surfing For Farmers Catches A Wave With NZCT Grant

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 9:28 am
Press Release: NZCT

Photo/Supplied

More farmers can tend to their mental health thanks to a $15,000 grant from New Zealand Community Trust (NZCT) to Surfing for Farmers (SFF). The $15,000 grant will be used to fund surf lessons and cover equipment hire costs across five regional locations - Riverdale, Gisborne, Ohope, Foxton, and Kaka Point, ensuring the programme can can grow to meet ever increasing demand.

SFF saves lives by providing social connection and creating a community within a community, offering participating farmers a reason to take a break from the pressures at home and on the farm. While the concept is simple, the programme has proven to be life changing. SFF National Coordinator Sarah Shanks says "SFF creates social connections and fosters a sense of community where it’s needed most. Our rural community members are under increasing pressure, and by providing them with an opportunity to disconnect from their daily stresses, the impact ripples out, benefiting families, colleagues, and communities.”

Some surfing farmer participants share “It gets me off the farm doing something healthy. Everyone is on a high afterwards, talking about their thrills and spills.”

“One of the best things was the instant connection with others. For me, surfing helped me forget my worries and boosted my mental health."

NZCT’s GM of Grants, Marketing and Communications, Ben Hodges, adds, “Sport and active recreation undertaken together is such an amazing way to reduce social isolation and improve mental health. We’re delighted the funds we raise through responsible gaming fundraising partnerships with our local hospitality venue partners is helping make a tangible difference to farming communities across New Zealand.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZCT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 