Chief Archivist Apology To Survivors Of Abuse In Care

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: Archives New Zealand

Today, 20 November, marks the anniversary of when the Convention on the Rights of the Child was opened by the United Nations for signature in 1989. “This date reflects our belief that rights in recordkeeping are an important human right that deserves care and protection,” says Anahera Morehu, Poumanaaki Chief Archivist.

Over the course of the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, many survivors detailed how Care recordkeeping had failed them, including areas where the National Archives had a responsibility to make sure important records were protected and retained.

“Our apology recognises the people affected by care systems. The way they described their experiences makes clear how inadequate or absent records caused real harm to people in care and their families. People were disconnected from whānau, family, and culture, and their identities were erased or misrepresented.

“Recordkeeping failures across many agencies also undermined action on complaints about abuse and the ability to identify the seriousness and size of system failures.

“We also acknowledge that we could have used our authority better over decades to ensure that correct records were created and maintained to ensure accountability for the failures in care.”

Te Rua Mahara is already working on improving information management rules to prevent the loss of important records. Other improvements needed as a result of the inquiry are being assessed, and improvements to our legal powers to monitor and direct government recordkeeping have already been sought through the Responding to Abuse in Care Legislation Amendment Bill.

“We will use our regulatory tools to drive meaningful improvements in recordkeeping that support the rights of people now or previously in care.“

Te Rua Mahara was not asked to make an apology by the Royal Commission but has done so as an acknowledgement to survivors for inappropriate recordkeeping practices.

To read and listen to the apology please visit our website https://www.archives.govt.nz/chief-archivist-apology-to-survivors-of-abuse-in-care

