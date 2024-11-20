Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mana Whenua Uplifted By Manuhiri From Across The Motu

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Taranaki Whanui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika

Taranaki Whānui ki te Upoko o Te Ika (Taranaki Whānui) say they have been uplifted by the wairua of those who joined yesterday’s Hīkoi to Parliament.

"We were humbled by the immense presence of all peoples who gathered at Te Upoko o te Ika, embodying actions that upheld the mana of Te Hīkoi mō te Tiriti,” says Taranaki Whānui Chief Executive Kara Puketapu.

“This collective expression revealed the beauty of te ao Māori and the extraordinary power of Kotahitanga—a unifying message carried forth to the nation by Te Arikinui Kuini, Nga wai hono i te po.

“As mana whenua, we laid down Te Kahu o te Raukura to ensure the Hīkoi was conducted in accordance with our tikanga of peace, honour and goodwill, and that was achieved.

"We mihi to Te Arikinui and to all of the rangatira from across the motu, the leaders of the Hīkoi, the Māori Wardens, Marae, the Tiriti Action Group, volunteers, Police, Councils and all of the Tangata Whenua and Tangata Tiriti who joined in the movement, ensuring that the mana of the kaupapa was upheld with dignity and strength.

“This Hīkoi was a powerful reflection of kotahitanga across generations, where pāhake (elders) walked alongside rangatahi, their shared footsteps carrying the hopes and aspirations of yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

“Together, we wove a tapestry of unity, grounding the kaupapa in whakapapa and a collective vision for the future."

Taranaki Whānui acknowledge the hikoi organisers who led this kaupapa with whakapono, aroha and rangimārie from Te Rerenga Wairua in the North and Murihiku in the South all the way to Te Upoko o Te Ika – nei rā ka mihi atu kia koutou.

© Scoop Media

