Te Puna Vegetation Fire

Fire and Emergency is responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty.

Crews were called around 3.20pm to reports of multiple shelterbelts on fire. Seven crews are currently in attendance.

Evacuations are underway with a number of properties under threat from fire.

People are advised to avoid the area to allow Fire and Emergency crews to fight the fire.

If your home is impacted by smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed, and turn off any air conditioning units.

