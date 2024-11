Evacuations Begin, Te Puna Fire, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty

Evacuations are underway as a large fire threatens homes and properties in Te Puna, Western Bay of Plenty.

Police are assisting Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the fire first reported off of Snodgrass Road around 3:20pm.

Police advise the community to avoid the immediate area as Emergency Services work to control the fire.

Snodgrass Road is blocked and further road closures are being considered.

