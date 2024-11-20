Te Puna Snodgrass Vegetation Fire Update #2

Fire and Emergency continues to respond to a vegetation fire in the area of Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty.

Multiple shelterbelts are on fire, but the fire is currently contained to the area. At this time, the fire is estimated to have burned around 3.5km of shelterbelt.

10 properties have been evacuated and it is unknown whether they will be able to return home tonight.

We currently have 16 appliances at the fire with multiple support vehicles and crews will be working to extinguish the fire overnight. A helicopter will be working on extinguishing the fire until twilight.

People are advised to avoid the area the allow Fire and Emergency crews to fight the fire and if anyone is impacted by smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed, and turn off any air conditioning units."

