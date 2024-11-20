Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Puna Snodgrass Vegetation Fire Update #3

Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 8:22 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The vegetation fire in the area of Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty, remains contained and is now transitioning to the mop up phase.

The fire has not grown and 20 personnel will be working overnight to extinguish the fire.

Fire and Emergency is working with partner agencies to ensure evacuated residents safely return to their properties once heli operations finish at 2030.

Our next update will be at 0800 tomorrow morning. If anyone in the vicinity of the fire has concerns overnight, they should dial 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 