Te Puna Snodgrass Vegetation Fire Update #3

The vegetation fire in the area of Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty, remains contained and is now transitioning to the mop up phase.

The fire has not grown and 20 personnel will be working overnight to extinguish the fire.

Fire and Emergency is working with partner agencies to ensure evacuated residents safely return to their properties once heli operations finish at 2030.

Our next update will be at 0800 tomorrow morning. If anyone in the vicinity of the fire has concerns overnight, they should dial 111.

