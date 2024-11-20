Residents Return Home Following Te Puna Fire, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 20 November 2024, 9:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Residents are returning home following a fire which
threatened properties and homes in Te Puna, Western Bay of
Plenty.
Police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand
at the fire first reported off Snodgrass Road around
3:20pm.
Snodgrass Road is due to reopen
tonight.
