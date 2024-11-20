Residents Return Home Following Te Puna Fire, Western Bay Of Plenty - Bay Of Plenty

Residents are returning home following a fire which threatened properties and homes in Te Puna, Western Bay of Plenty.

Police assisted Fire and Emergency New Zealand at the fire first reported off Snodgrass Road around 3:20pm.

Snodgrass Road is due to reopen tonight.

