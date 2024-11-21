Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Te Puna Snodgrass Road Vegetation Fire Update #3

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 9:08 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

A vegetation fire in shelter belts on Snodgrass Road near Te Puna, Bay of Plenty, is now contained with three crews back on the fire ground today monitoring and mopping up hot spots.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Assistant Commander William Pike says crews worked through the night on the fire.

"We had a flare up around 1am but our firefighters did a good job to control it very quickly," he says.

"We expect to have crews on the fire ground for the rest of today."

"We ask people not to put drones up in the area, as that will interfere with our own drone operations and for people to stay away from the area so our crews can get on with the job," William Pike says.

"There is less smoke in the area now, but if anyone is impacted by smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed, and turn off any air conditioning units."

Fire and Emergency was alerted to the fire among shelter belts on Snodgrass Road around 3.20pm yesterday. One helicopter, sixteen trucks and pumps with multiple support vehicles and crews responded. Ten properties were evacuated but were able to return home last night.

There will be another update at the end of today unless there is a significant development.

© Scoop Media

