Update – Body Located In Search For Man In Manawatū River

Inspector Ashley Gurney:

Police have located the body of a man while searching the Manawatū River.

On Saturday 16 November, emergency services were called to Ahimate Park around 1.35pm with a report that a man walking his dog had fallen into the river.

Police National Dive Squad, Search and Rescue, a Swift Water Rescue boat, kayaks, drones, a helicopter, and numerous other volunteers including the missing man’s Defence Force colleagues have participated in the search for the man.

While located deceased yesterday evening, Police are pleased to have been able to reunite the man with his family.

Police extend our condolences to the man’s family and friends during this difficult time and are being provided with support.

The death is not believed to be suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

