Circle This Date For Good - Giving Tuesday 3 December 2024

SPCA is seeking to harness New Zealanders’ generosity on Giving Tuesday, 3 December.

Giving Tuesday is a global initiative which promotes the positive impacts of fundraising and encourages people to celebrate giving.

“If you are wanting to focus your giving where it goes directly to improve animal welfare, please support SPCA,” CEO Todd Westwood says.

“One of the simplest ways you can make a big difference is to desex your pet.”

The country’s largest animal welfare charity relies on donations to sustain the vital work of rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming injured, neglected, and unwanted animals. This includes desexing animals, advocating for better animal welfare policy, and educating communities and the next generation of pet owners. SPCA is also entrusted to enforce the Animal Welfare Act for which it receives 10% government funding.

“We want people to know the many ways they can contribute to SPCA meaningfully. Giving isn’t limited to cash donations, though important, it might suit you to donate items to our Op Shops, donate time volunteering, or use your voice to improve outcomes for animals through action, petitions, submissions, and fundraising.”

Some of the initiatives already registered for SPCA’s Giving Tuesday include a Waikato canine massage therapist offering dog massages in exchange for a donation. Young animal loving entrepreneurs are making eco-friendly treats for wild-life and selling these in December. A workplace in Whangarei is walking the town basin loop and selling muffins to improve the lives of animals.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Perhaps you might decide Giving Tuesday is the time you register to foster or volunteer with SPCA. Maybe you decide you’ll buy your Christmas presents at SPCA Op Shops. Or could you dedicate your time to checking for animals left in hot cars? Giving Tuesday could be the day you write to your MP and demand better outcomes for animals in legislation. All these things represent huge value in giving animals a better life,” Mr Westwood says.

To show support this Giving Tuesday, 3 December, SPCA is asking people to choose their own style of giving, sign up at SPCA Fundraising Hub, and start unleashing generosity for animals in need throughout New Zealand.

Visit fundraise.spca.nz to make a difference.

© Scoop Media

