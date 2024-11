Seddon Water Leak Fixed, Supply Back To Normal

The leak in the water main was fixed overnight. The water main had burst and was affecting water supplies in Seddon, Seaview, Grassmere, Blind River and Marfells Beach.

Thanks to staff and Simcox Construction contractors for a job well done, ahead of schedule.

Water supplies to all customers should now be back to normal. If you need any assistance please call the Customer Service Centre on (03) 520 7400.

