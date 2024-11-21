Snapshot Of Children’s Voices Reflects New Data On Food Insecurity And Poverty

“You Need To Get In Early – As Soon As You See People Struggling”

In a new mokopuna voices report published today, children and young people have shared the importance of a safe home environment, and identify poverty and abuse as their two biggest barriers to thriving.

“You need to get in early, as soon as you see people struggling” – Understanding the life-course journey is a new report by Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission, capturing the direct voices of over 100 children and young people from diverse communities across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Children and young people were asked to share what’s important to them, what gets in the way, and what helps at different stages of their life journey from babies through to young adults. Their insights and perspectives were sought initially to inform the review of the Government’s Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy, also launched this week. Their views have helped inform the updated Child and Youth Strategy, launched by Minister Upston at Parliament today.

The mokopuna whose voices appear in the new report overwhelmingly talked about the importance of love, care, and attention from parents and a supportive, safe environment to grow up in, especially when reflecting on the needs and priorities of very young children.

Other findings included the importance of a responsive education system to meet their learning needs, affordable, safe, and welcoming recreation spaces, celebrating culture and identity, healthy relationships, and mental wellbeing.

Many spoke about financial insecurity, and identified a need for more financial support for parents and families for essentials such as warm clothes, food, healthcare, hygiene products, and school uniforms and school shoes.

What children and young people shared directly reflects concerning new data published earlier this week in the 2023/24 New Zealand Health Survey published by the Ministry of Health.

The latest data shows more children are going hungry, and wait times for GPs continue to increase, along with rates of mental distress.

One in four children (27.0%) lived in households where food ran out often or sometimes in the 12 months prior to the survey, compared to 21.3% in the previous year.

Māori and Pacific are disproportionately affected, with one in two Pacific (54.8%) and one in three Māori (34.3%) children living in households where food ran out often or sometimes in the 12 months prior to the survey, compared to one in five European/Other (21.9%) and one in six Asian (17.1%) children.

“I’m very concerned about the hardship revealed in this new data, especially the fact that food insecurity is on the rise amongst children. Food anxiety and stress is not something whānau should have to worry about. The evidence shows it has negative effects on the wellbeing of children, young people and their parents and caregivers. In a small relatively wealthy country like ours, we shouldn’t have any children who are going without food,” says Chief Children’s Commissioner Dr Claire Achmad.

“The insights shared in our new mokopuna voices report highlight the crucial need to understand mokopuna in the context of their homes, families, whānau, schools and communities, and to truly listen and understand what is going on for our young people. Their voices and experiences, and their calls to action for what helps them and their families and whānau to thrive must shape the actions we take and the decisions we make that affect them.”

“We are grateful to all of the children and young people who shared their time, perspectives and wisdom with us for this project, and to the community connectors who went above and beyond to support us, helping to weave relationships between Mana Mokopuna and the children and young people who generously shared their perspectives across Te Ika-a-Māui and Te Waiponamu.

“Their perspectives provide us with a roadmap to better support the lives of mokopuna in all communities and hapori throughout Aotearoa New Zealand. We urge that their voices are prioritised and held at the absolute centre, to guide and inform all decision-making that impacts their lives, everyday,” she says.

Find our report “You need to get in early, as soon as you see people struggling” here: https://www.manamokopuna.org.nz/publications/reports/you-need-to-get-in-early-as-soon-as-you-see-people-struggling-understanding-the-life-course-journey/

