Hutt City Council Adopts New Approach To Deliver Key Infrastructure Projects

Hutt City Council has made a strategic decision to change its approach to delivering key projects within Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) programme, stepping away from the existing Alliance delivery model.

The move comes after an extensive review of project affordability and cost-efficiency, with the Council opting to take direct control of certain projects to ensure financial sustainability and deliverability within budget constraints.

"After careful consideration, it became clear that the Alliance delivery model could not provide a fiscally responsible path forward for some of our most critical projects, including the City Link Bridge", says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Independent advice has shown an opportunity to deliver within our budget allocation if we pursue a different delivery model. Council will explore alternative design and delivery options for this work and continue pursuing funding support from government for this vital piece of infrastructure."

We will be working with NZTA to explore the Alliance delivering the Queens Drive/High Street intersection, which is closely tied to the Melling Interchange and bridge.

This proactive change will help secure the affordability and effectiveness of critical infrastructure projects delivering tangible benefits to the community.

"We are focused on improving flood protection and revitalising our city centre, and we will continue to pursue solutions that uphold these goals while being fiscally responsible to our ratepayers," says Mayor Barry.

Notes:

Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) programme partners are Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt City Council.

The programme partners formed an Alliance with AECOM and Fletcher Construction in May 2023. Since then, Council has engaged in costing exercises as part of the Interim Project Alliance Agreement.

