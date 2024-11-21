Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hutt City Council Adopts New Approach To Deliver Key Infrastructure Projects

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 11:21 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Hutt City Council has made a strategic decision to change its approach to delivering key projects within Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) programme, stepping away from the existing Alliance delivery model.

The move comes after an extensive review of project affordability and cost-efficiency, with the Council opting to take direct control of certain projects to ensure financial sustainability and deliverability within budget constraints.

"After careful consideration, it became clear that the Alliance delivery model could not provide a fiscally responsible path forward for some of our most critical projects, including the City Link Bridge", says Mayor Campbell Barry.

"Independent advice has shown an opportunity to deliver within our budget allocation if we pursue a different delivery model. Council will explore alternative design and delivery options for this work and continue pursuing funding support from government for this vital piece of infrastructure."

We will be working with NZTA to explore the Alliance delivering the Queens Drive/High Street intersection, which is closely tied to the Melling Interchange and bridge.

This proactive change will help secure the affordability and effectiveness of critical infrastructure projects delivering tangible benefits to the community.

"We are focused on improving flood protection and revitalising our city centre, and we will continue to pursue solutions that uphold these goals while being fiscally responsible to our ratepayers," says Mayor Barry.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Notes:

  • Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (RiverLink) programme partners are Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Hutt City Council.
  • The programme partners formed an Alliance with AECOM and Fletcher Construction in May 2023. Since then, Council has engaged in costing exercises as part of the Interim Project Alliance Agreement.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 