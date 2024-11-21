Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown Police Seek Information / Sightings Of Overdue Hiker

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 11:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Queenstown Police are seeking information about a hiker who is overdue returning from a hike.

Sanjeev, aged 25, was dropped off at the start of Wye Creek track (Kingston Road) at around 8.15am on Wednesday 20 November.

He was planning to walk the Wye Creek track to the Remarkables ski-field, where he was expected to arrive at around 8pm on Wednesday.

When he did not arrive as expected, his friends reported him missing.

Sanjeev is of Nepalese descent. He is approximately 150cm tall and has a small build. He has black, shoulder-length hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black/grey jacket, hiking shoes and beanie, and beige cargo pants.

He is carrying a black backpack, one hiking pole, and a black DSLR camera bag.

If you have seen someone matching this description in the Wye Creek track area since Wednesday morning, please call Police on 111 and quote event number P060682376.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 