Queenstown Police Seek Information / Sightings Of Overdue Hiker

Queenstown Police are seeking information about a hiker who is overdue returning from a hike.

Sanjeev, aged 25, was dropped off at the start of Wye Creek track (Kingston Road) at around 8.15am on Wednesday 20 November.

He was planning to walk the Wye Creek track to the Remarkables ski-field, where he was expected to arrive at around 8pm on Wednesday.

When he did not arrive as expected, his friends reported him missing.

Sanjeev is of Nepalese descent. He is approximately 150cm tall and has a small build. He has black, shoulder-length hair.

He is believed to be wearing a black/grey jacket, hiking shoes and beanie, and beige cargo pants.

He is carrying a black backpack, one hiking pole, and a black DSLR camera bag.

If you have seen someone matching this description in the Wye Creek track area since Wednesday morning, please call Police on 111 and quote event number P060682376.

