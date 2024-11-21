Police Appeal For Information Following Series Of Fires In Wairoa Area

Police are appealing for information following a recent series of fires in the Wairoa and Mohaka areas over the last three weeks.

At least five fires have been reported over this period. Emergency services are still trying to extinguish one fire that was lit earlier this week.

Police, and Fire and Emergency New Zealand believe the Ngamotu Road fire was deliberately lit, sometime overnight Tuesday (19 November), three others are also believed to be suspicious.

A second fire began on McIvor Road yesterday morning and enquiries into its cause are ongoing.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse, Tairāwhiti Area Investigations Manager, says investigators are working hard to identify and locate those involved.

“Fires can have a significant impact on our communities and we have been working alongside Fire and Emergency New Zealand in the immediate response and to determine what occurred.”

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff are meeting today to build a joint strategy to prevent further harm and establish a joint response.

Fire and Emergency Hawke’s Bay District Manager Glen Varcoe says emergency responders are concerned about the fires and the impact they will have on the Wairoa community.

“Having fires in the community can cause a lot of anxiety, especially as our investigators have determined most of these fires to be suspicious.

“These fires have also taken up a lot of time and resources for our people. We had five different brigades and two helicopters fighting the fire that started on Tuesday night, with three of those brigades also having to attend the fire that started on Wednesday morning.

“We want whoever is responsible to be caught. Anyone with information should contact the Police,” says Varcoe.

Detective Senior Sergeant Moorhouse said Police are also very concerned about the risk posed to life and property in what is already looking like a dry spell for the region.

“Any person found deliberately lighting fires will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Police are appealing to anyone who can provide information about the fires that have already occurred and we also encourage the community to report any suspicious activity they witness immediately via 111," says DSSgt Moorhouse.

Please contact us online [1] or by calling 105 with any information that may assist the Police in their investigations. Alternatively, you can report any information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

