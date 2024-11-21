Watercare Undertakes Pipeline Replacement On Remuera Rd

Remuera Rd reactive watermain replacement / Supplied

Watercare’s watermain renewal programme has moved to Remuera, where it will replace 650m metres of an ageing watermain that’s experienced multiple breaks this year.

The upgrades on Remuera Road, between the corners of Stoneyroyd Gardens and Loch St, are within the same section where three major water breaks occurred back in February.

All three breaks happened within a day, causing some residents to go without running water for up to eight hours.

During the incidents, Watercare acted swiftly to provide emergency water using tankers and restored services by replacing and putting into service a six-metre section of pipe in one day.

Watercare head of water Sharon Danks says the watermain is being replaced as part of Watercare’s $28 million annual reactive renewals programme for FY25 (beginning July 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025), which focuses on replacing ageing infrastructure.

“The focus of the programme is to replace pipes that are susceptible to leaks to reduce outages in the network across Auckland and improve service to our customers.

“If a pipe breaks three times in two years, it goes into our renewals programme.”

“Since August, we have completed 13 reactive renewal projects across different pockets of Auckland, including Onehunga, Papatoetoe, and Te Atatū."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Danks says the plan is to have most of the 400m replacement pipeline installed before the Christmas break and to come back in early January to finish off any remaining works and begin the commissioning.

"In January, we’re also planning to replace a 250m section of watermain which stretches from the corner of Remuera Road towards the end of Loch Street.

“Our aim is to have both pipelines done and dusted by mid-February.

“Since most of the work will be taking place within the roading network, temporary traffic management restrictions and reduced on–street parking has been implemented along Remuera Road and surrounding streets.

Danks says most of the work will take place between 10am to 9pm.

"Once the section has been installed; crews will need to shut down the water at a time that will minimise disruptions to connect the new watermain to the network.

“We will do this at night when water use is lower and there is less impact to customers.

“However, we will notify those who will be affected five days in advance of the shutdown.”

Auckland Council Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson welcomes the pipeline replacement works underway on Remuera Rd.

“The long-term benefits of the replacement pipeline far outweigh the short-term disruptions caused by these works.

“Residents have been continuously frustrated by the frequent pipe breaks, lack of water and reduced water pressure. Getting this work prioritised and delivered is fantastic for the local community.

“Watercare appreciates the community's patience and cooperation as they work at pace to get this critical replacement pipeline in place.

“Once in service, the pipeline will provide greater resilience in the network and reduce the risk of future outages, ensuring more reliable water supply for residents and businesses in Remuera and Meadowbank.”

© Scoop Media

