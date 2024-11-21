Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Timaru District Council Celebrates The Opening Of New Organics Processing Facility

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council and Enviro NZ are proud to announce the opening of a state-of-the-art organics processing facility, marking a significant milestone in the region's sustainability efforts.

This new multimillion dollar facility at the Redruth Resource Recovery Park in Timaru was developed by Enviro NZ and is set to transform how we handle green waste both in this district and the wider region.

The food and garden organic material collected kerbside in green bins is transformed into valuable compost, contributing towards creating a successful circular economy and benefiting both the community and the environment.

Opening the plant today, Chris Aughton CEO of Enviro NZ said that this has the dual benefit of enabling the recovery and reuse of valuable materials at the same time as reducing emissions from the landfill.

"The opening of the new organics processing facility marks a significant sustainability milestone for the region, and Enviro NZ is proud to be a part of this initiative and working alongside the Timaru District Council.

“By producing compost from food and garden organic material, the state-of-the-art facility is transforming valuable natural resources that would otherwise be lost if disposed of in the more traditional way.

“It is an example of a truly successful circular economy in action returning discarded food and garden organics back to the soil as compost which in turn produces more food. It really is a sustainability friendly solution, which is a win, win for the community and also the environment.”

The facility will process approximately 16,000 tonnes of green waste from South Canterbury in the next 12 months, producing around 6,000 tonnes of compost.

The process involves a 21-day period in ECS bunkers, followed by a 12-week maturation phase.

The community can purchase compost in trailer loads or bags, with the balance sold for use on local farms for soil remediation.

Andrew Dixon, Timaru District Council Group Manager Infrastructure, highlighted the positive impact of the facility on the wider region:

"This new organics processing facility is a fantastic development for our region. It not only supports our sustainability goals but also provides a valuable resource for our local farmers and gardeners.

“The collaboration between the Timaru District Council and Enviro NZ demonstrates our commitment to innovative solutions that benefit both the community and the environment.”

The green organics bin program, part of the Timaru District Council's waste minimisation efforts, allows residents to dispose of garden and food waste, including items such as lawn clippings, coffee grounds, and leaves.

For more information on the green organics bin program and what can be disposed of in the bins, please visit the Timaru District Council's website.

“Every bit of organic waste we can divert from landfill is a major saving to our residents as it both lengthens the life of our landfill and avoids us having to pay waste levies,” Andrew added.

