Public’s Access To Critical Historic Information Casualty Of Govt Cuts

The public’s ability to access a range of historic information and educational resources in a timely and efficient way will be undermined by job losses stemming from the proposed merger of Archives NZ and the National Library.

The plan announced to staff today could result in the net loss of 27 roles. This includes librarians, curators, archives advisors and other experienced staff who undertake a vital job maintaining New Zealand’s historic records collected by government agencies dating from 1840.

"These two institutions carry out critical work for all New Zealanders, yet the Government is ploughing ahead with cuts to jobs that will again impact a frontline service thousands of New Zealanders rely on accessing every week," said Fleur Fitzsimons, Assistant Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"It’s another in a long line of broken promises."

Archives NZ collects a variety of information including court records, citizenship files, police and prison records, artworks, films, maps, plans and health, mental health and welfare records.

"With fewer staff, the public will face delays in accessing information. Backlogs will grow and much vital work that relies on accessing these historic records will be impacted.

"The public will often go to Archives with time-sensitive requests for legal/civil processes. For example, if someone needs to access their divorce record from archives to prove marital status, it could delay applications for pensions, impact re-marrying, or the processing of wills.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The Government promised to lift literacy rates, but again these cuts are undermining its own policy. Librarians in Reading Services for Schools in the National Library are being reduced. They do important work liaising with teachers and source reading material to help students to achieve.

"You can’t get more frontline than that.

"Archives NZ also audits public service agencies to ensure they are abiding by legislative requirements for record keeping. With fewer people to do this work, its ability to check agencies are doing what is required is another casualty of the merger.

"This announcement again underlines the reckless nature of so many of the Government’s cuts. They need to stop before more lasting damage is done."

Note:

Previous statement on cuts to funding of the digitisation programme at Archives NZ

Access denied: Government must fund online access to public records

About:

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is Aotearoa New Zealand's largest trade union, representing and supporting more than 95,000 workers across central government, state-owned enterprises, local councils, health boards and community groups.

© Scoop Media

