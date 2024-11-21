Hiker Located Following Remarkables Search And Rescue Operation, Queenstown Lakes District

A 25-year-old hiker reported missing this morning in the Queenstown Lakes District has been located, cold but uninjured.

The hiker planned to walk to the Remarkable Ski-field and had begun their walk at the start of the Wye Creek track yesterday morning, Wednesday 20 November.

He was expected to arrive at around 8pm yesterday. When he did not arrive as expected, the alarm was raised by his friends.

Constable Pepper Ruston of Queenstown Police Search and Rescue thanked Land Search and Rescue volunteers for their efforts which saw him located around 2pm today, he was slightly hypothermic and incredibly hungry, but overall, in good spirits.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all volunteers who assisted in the search and ultimately brought the hiker to safety.

“Volunteer teams included search and rescue dogs, Alpine Cliff Rescue, and Sub Alpine Search and Rescue teams, who gave up their time today to assist a very appreciative hiker,” says Constable Ruston.

He is being assessed and treated by Paramedics.

Constable Ruston said this is a timely reminder for those planning to set out for a walk or hike, If you’re walking in the bush, please follow the five simple steps of the land safety code:

1. Choose the right trip for you. Learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it.

2. Understand the weather. It can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed.

3. Pack warm clothes and extra food. Prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out.

4. Share your plans and take ways to get help. Telling a trusted person your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Leave a date and time to raise the alarm if you haven't returned. Send this information to a trusted person directly.

5. Take care of yourself and each other. Eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

