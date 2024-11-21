Tairāwhiti Farmer Elected President Of Rural Women New Zealand

Sandra Matthews (Photo/Supplied)

Tairāwhiti sheep and beef farmer and current Chair of Rural Women New Zealand’s (RWNZ) Board Sandra Matthews has been elected as the organisation’s new National President.

Along with husband Ian, Sandra runs Te Kopae Station, a 536-hectare sheep and beef farm at Rere, near Gisborne. She has a financial and coaching background and alongside farming has her own consultancy helping farmers grow efficient and viable agri-businesses.

Sandra also has extensive governance experience. As well as being RWNZ Board Chair, she is Chair of the Rural Communities Trust and past chair of the Beef + Lamb NZ Eastern North Island Farmer Council and the Tairāwhiti Rural Advisory Group. Sandra is also a Trustee for Endometriosis New Zealand and was the co-founder of Farming Women Tairāwhiti Incorporated.

“Sandra has been a committed advocate for women and New Zealand’s primary sector over many years, and her family, farm and personal values are at the heart of everything she does,” says RWNZ Chief Executive Marie Fitzpatrick.

“As Rural Women New Zealand readies itself for our centenary next year, Sandra has the knowledge and experience to not only ensure we celebrate that milestone appropriately, but also set an exciting course for our next 100 years,” Marie says.

Sandra Matthews says she is honoured to be elected and take on the National President role.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“The support of so many rural people have helped Ian and I in our own farming lives, so I am looking forward to giving back through such an important and historically significant organisation as Rural Women New Zealand,” Sandra says.

“The fact is that primary industries and rural communities remain the backbone of the country but are often neglected. Rural New Zealand can be idyllic, but at times it can also be incredibly difficult to live and raise a family in, with isolation factors, severe weather events, economic conditions, volatile commodity prices, and the accessibility of health, education and social services often presenting severe challenges.

“The role of RWNZ is to empower and support women, rural families and their communities to meet the challenges of today so they can build towards a positive future for generations to come. RWNZ also advocates strongly to make sure rural concerns are not forgotten by policymakers.”

With Sandra’s election, Gill Naylor’s four-year term as National President has come to an end.

“Gill certainly leaves a big legacy, and we will greatly miss the expertise, enthusiasm and wisdom she brought to the role,” says Marie Fitzpatrick.

“Gill has been relentlessly focused on ensuring the organisation is in the best possible position to support our members while also meeting the changing needs of rural women today.

“On behalf of all Rural Women members, we thank Gill for her hard work as National President and for the effort she has put into fulfilling the organisation’s purpose of ‘Strengthening, Supporting, and Connecting People and Communities.’”

© Scoop Media

