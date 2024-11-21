Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Free Speech Union Welcomes Government’s Intent To Put ‘Name Suppression’ Decisions Into Hands Of Sex Offense Victims

Thursday, 21 November 2024, 6:59 pm
Press Release: Free Speech Union

The Government has proposed an amendment to the law that decides whether sex offenders are able to acquire ‘name suppression’. The amendment would put the power in the hands of the victim to ensure their voice is at the heart of our justice system; it is the right decision, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Gagging victims from naming offenders compounds the crime, making a double wrong. We welcome this announcement.

“Usually the judge decides whether a convicted sex offender acquires name suppression or not, a decision that is made after the victim’s perspective is considered. The proposed changes would mean victims now would have the right to choose themselves.

“In certain instances, victims of sex offending may prefer for the offender to be unnamed publicly. This is, of course, legitimate. However, too many instances exist where victims' preferences have been overruled, and judges have used their discretion to grant name suppression nonetheless.

“An open system is vital for justice to occur, and this transparency and accountability is only possible through free speech. We applaud the Government’s proposal to protect the speech rights of victims.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Free Speech Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 