Free Speech Union Welcomes Government’s Intent To Put ‘Name Suppression’ Decisions Into Hands Of Sex Offense Victims

The Government has proposed an amendment to the law that decides whether sex offenders are able to acquire ‘name suppression’. The amendment would put the power in the hands of the victim to ensure their voice is at the heart of our justice system; it is the right decision, says Jonathan Ayling, Chief Executive of the Free Speech Union.

“Gagging victims from naming offenders compounds the crime, making a double wrong. We welcome this announcement.

“Usually the judge decides whether a convicted sex offender acquires name suppression or not, a decision that is made after the victim’s perspective is considered. The proposed changes would mean victims now would have the right to choose themselves.

“In certain instances, victims of sex offending may prefer for the offender to be unnamed publicly. This is, of course, legitimate. However, too many instances exist where victims' preferences have been overruled, and judges have used their discretion to grant name suppression nonetheless.

“An open system is vital for justice to occur, and this transparency and accountability is only possible through free speech. We applaud the Government’s proposal to protect the speech rights of victims.”

