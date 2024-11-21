Public Shut Out As Government Rushes To Reinstate Cruel Live Export By Sea

SAFE condemns the Government’s announcement that it is progressing legislation to reinstate live export by sea, calling it a betrayal of public trust and a devastating step backward for animal rights in New Zealand.

"The Government is backtracking on promises of transparency by rushing this legislation through without proper public consultation," says SAFE CEO Debra Ashton.

"The Government’s move to reinstate live export is an affront to New Zealanders’ values. This trade is irredeemably cruel, and no regulatory tweaks can ever make it humane."

SAFE questions the Government’s sudden decision to bypass a promised discussion document, which was meant to provide the public with a chance to have their say before legislation was introduced. Associate Minister of Agriculture Andrew Hoggard had previously committed to releasing a discussion document by September. Now, the public will only be able to comment when an Amendment Bill is before Select Committee in 2025.

A recent survey commissioned by the SPCA revealed that 74% of New Zealanders support public consultation on such a significant law change. Earlier this year, over 57,000 people signed a petition calling on the Government to protect the existing ban on live export by sea.

"The Government appears more focused on expediting this horrific trade than listening to the voices of New Zealanders," says Ashton.

"The decision-making process has shifted suddenly and without explanation. This lack of clarity and accountability undermines public trust in the policymaking process, raising serious concerns about whether due process is being followed."

SAFE also highlights that reinstating live export by sea would mark the first time New Zealand has legislated to weaken animal welfare protections rather than strengthen them.

"Aotearoa set a global standard for the compassionate treatment of animals with our world-leading ban on live export by sea," says Ashton.

"This reversal would tarnish New Zealand’s global standing as a leader in animal welfare and send a clear message that short-term economic gains are being put ahead of our duty to protect the rights and well-being of animals."

SAFE is calling on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to withdraw National’s support for this policy and restore New Zealand’s commitment to upholding robust standards of animal welfare on the world stage.

"New Zealand has the power to lead by example, and we must not let the pursuit of profit compromise our core values of kindness and respect towards animals. SAFE will stand firm to ensure the ban on live export by sea remains intact."

Note:

A petition lodged by retired veterinarian John Hellström ONZM and jointly supported by SAFE, SPCA, World Animal Protection, Animals Aotearoa, Helping You Help Animals (HUHA), Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa (VAWA), Animal Save, and End Live Export New Zealand received 57,357 signatures and was presented to Parliament on 26 June 2024.

SAFE obtained footage from the purpose-built live export ship Al Kuwait, which made an emergency stop in Cape Town in February 2024. The ship, carrying 19,000 cows, revealed shocking scenes of animal suffering, including dead, dying, diseased, and distressed cows. Some animals had been lying in their own waste for up to eight days. This footage highlights the stark reality of live export, even from ships that the Government claims would meet its proposed ‘gold standard’ of animal welfare.

