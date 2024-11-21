Taxpayers Union Supports Wairarapa Residents’ Battle For Rates Cap

The Taxpayers’ Union is voicing support for the more than 1000 South Wairarapa residents who have signed a petition to cap next year’s rates rise at 3 percent.

Commenting on this courageous act of common sense, Taxpayers’ Union Communications Officer, Alex Emes, said:

“The Taxpayers’ Union supports and applauds South Wairarapa ratepayers in their fight for common sense rate caps. Only through residents’ determination and hard work will ratepayers’ rights be recognised.”

“Rates across the Anglosphere - whether it is California, England, Victoria or New South Wales - are capped to avoid spiralling rates bills. The fact New Zealand has failed to cap rates is just another example of how successive Governments have fallen behind the rest of the world.”

“While the latest rates increase of 14.7 percent is both offensive and cruel to the ratepayers of South Wairarapa, this phenomenon is happening across New Zealand. With an average proposed rates rise of 15 percent across New Zealand, it’s time for ratepayers across the country to stand up, have their voice heard and fight back. If councils don’t listen, they might find themselves out of work come November.”

