Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Premises Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:25 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

A Tauranga tavern operating without a duty manager and three Tauranga off-license premises selling alcohol to under 18-year-olds have been found to breach the city’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Controlled Purchase Operation carried out on Saturday, 16 November 2024, revealed several compliance issues with alcohol laws.

This operation was a collaborative effort between Western Bay of Plenty Police, the Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Inspector, and a representative from the Medical Officer of Health.

Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Team Leader Sam Kemp says 42 premises were tested by underage volunteers who tried to buy alcohol.

Sam says while three breaches may seem a small percentage, one sale is one too many.

“From a council perspective we are obviously disappointed with the result. Licensees need to be more vigilant especially during the summer festive season,” Sam says.

“The community needs to have confidence that those premises who have been granted liquor licenses will not sell alcohol to underage teenagers.”

Sam says the inter-agency operations were performed at random times throughout the year as a “snapshot” of compliance.

Licensed premise operators and managers should treat every day as a potential test day, he says.
The tavern operating without a duty manager present was closed by police with patrons being asked to leave.

Applications will be made to the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority for the suspension of licenses for the four operators involved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 