Tauranga Premises Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

A Tauranga tavern operating without a duty manager and three Tauranga off-license premises selling alcohol to under 18-year-olds have been found to breach the city’s Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act.

The Controlled Purchase Operation carried out on Saturday, 16 November 2024, revealed several compliance issues with alcohol laws.

This operation was a collaborative effort between Western Bay of Plenty Police, the Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Inspector, and a representative from the Medical Officer of Health.

Tauranga City Council Alcohol Licensing Team Leader Sam Kemp says 42 premises were tested by underage volunteers who tried to buy alcohol.

Sam says while three breaches may seem a small percentage, one sale is one too many.

“From a council perspective we are obviously disappointed with the result. Licensees need to be more vigilant especially during the summer festive season,” Sam says.

“The community needs to have confidence that those premises who have been granted liquor licenses will not sell alcohol to underage teenagers.”

Sam says the inter-agency operations were performed at random times throughout the year as a “snapshot” of compliance.

Licensed premise operators and managers should treat every day as a potential test day, he says.

The tavern operating without a duty manager present was closed by police with patrons being asked to leave.

Applications will be made to the Alcohol Regulatory Licensing Authority for the suspension of licenses for the four operators involved.

