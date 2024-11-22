Response To Child Youth Strategy 24-27

E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services provides wrap around health and social care for hapū māmā, pāpā and their pēpi, with a focus on the first 2000 days. Midwifery, Childhood immunisations, Tamariki Ora/Well Child, housing, counselling and cultural support, tūpuna parenting programmes, employment and training, health care, and a wide range of social and health care services are all part of a suite of our intergrated services.

E Tipu e Rea celebrate the priority put on the first 2000 days and maternal mental heath in the recently released Child Youth Strategy 2024 – 2027, by Minister Upston.

Daily, we see the struggles that young māmā and hapū māmā face with their mental health. By the inclusion of maternal mental health we see acknowledged by the government, it can be known that they understand the barriers faced by parents to give the best support possible, and the best support they desperately want to give to their pēpi and tamariki in those crucial first 2000 days from conception to five years.

From the strategy set out by Minister Upston, we look forward to seeing an increased focus on Māori maternal mental health, with wāhine Māori having the highest maternal mortality rates, it is certainly needed. Services like E Tipu e Rea and other kaupapa Māori/iwi organisations, are crucial contributors to addressing all enablers of toxic stress, including family violence, lack of suitable housing and economic hardship in order to acheive effective first 2000 days outcomes.

“Our mokopuna are our future, this work is intergenerational in nature. Oranga Whānau, Oranga Mokopuna” – E Tipu e Rea Whānau Services CEO, Zoe Witika- Hawke.

E Tipu e Rea are looking forward to working alongside other providers and Minister Upston to action this Child Youth Strategy with urgency.

