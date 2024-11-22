Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
District Court Judge Appointed

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: Attorney General

Hon Judith Collins KC
Attorney-General

Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Rebecca Guthrie as a District Court Judge.

Judge Guthrie was admitted to the bar in 1997 following her graduation from the University of Canterbury in 1996 (LLB, BA).

She commenced her legal career in Hastings in 1997 before moving to London in the early 2000s, where she worked as a solicitor, paralegal and in-house counsel.

She returned to New Zealand in 2004 and specialised in criminal law, both as defence counsel in Hawke's Bay and then as a senior Crown prosecutor with Almao Douch in Hamilton and Elvidge & Partners in Napier.

Judge Guthrie is currently a partner and principal prosecutor at Hamilton Legal, the Office of the Crown Solicitor in Hamilton.

Judge Guthrie will be based at the Waitakere District Court and will be sworn in on 14 December.

© Scoop Media

