Police Investigating Lake Horowhenua Homicide, Appealing For Information

Friday, 22 November 2024, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of Robert Albert in Lake Horowhenua are appealing for information.

A homicide investigation was launched after Mr Albert was located deceased at Muaūpoko Park on Thursday 17 October.

“A postmortem and scene examination was completed, and Police can now reveal he died from his injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.”

“A large amount of CCTV footage has been seized from around the Lake Horowhenua area which is being examined.

"Information from people who were in the area at the time continues to come in, and we would like to thank those who have reported information to date” says Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson.

This information is critical while we work to confirm the reasons that vehicles, which have been identified in CCTV, were in the Lake Horowhenua area.

Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson states we have now spoken to several people who have come forward stating they were down by the lake on the 16th and 17th of October.

“From their statements and CCTV, we know that there are still people that haven’t come forward yet.”

“I urge anyone that was at Lake Horowhenua on the 16th and 17th especially in the evening of the 16th and early hours of the 17th to come forward so your vehicle and presence can be eliminated from our investigation,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Thompson.

You can report information to Police online or by calling 105 and reference file number: 241017/7823.

